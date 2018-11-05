More parcel delivery options with new SingPost logistics platform

SINGAPORE - Online shoppers will soon have more options for receiving their packages and may even be able to reroute them after they have been sent out for delivery, under a new regional platform to be launched by SingPost.

In a statement on Monday (Nov 5), SingPost said its partner courier services, parcel lockers and collection points will be integrated under a new Last Mile Platform, allowing retailers to offer customers the option of receiving purchases through any delivery node in the network, which will span all countries in South-east Asia.

Consumers may also redirect enroute packages to an alternative collection point on the platform, including one in a different country.

Discussions with several retail and logistics partners to join the platform are at an advanced stage, SingPost said. It did not say when the service would be available to consumers.

This comes after e-commerce site Lazada, logistics provider Ninja Van and convenience store chain 7-Eleven announced their own tie-up last month. Shoppers on Lazada will be able to pick up their purchases at any of the nearly 350 7-Eleven stores here by the end of the year, in what is believed to be the largest network of parcel collection points launched here.

SingPost currently has about 160 POPStation locker locations in Singapore, which are used to collect, return and ship parcels through its network.

Meanwhile, SingPost's mail operations are being digitised, with the official launch of its SmartPost suite of postal solutions on Monday.

From next January, all 1,000 SingPost postmen will use a mobile app in conjunction with Near Field Communication tags installed at 15,000 delivery points to aid delivery tracking and e-signing for registered mail.

The system, which has been rolled out progressively since July, helps to provide faster updates and better accountability for trackable items, such as registered mail and e-commerce purchases, said SingPost's senior vice-president for domestic mail postal services Tan Tien Po.

The data gathered will also help to optimise delivery routes, he said.

Other upcoming SmartPost initiatives, including SMS and e-mail notifications for delivery alerts and status updates, will be rolled out by 2020.