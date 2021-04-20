Singapore stocks reverse gains; STI down 0.6%

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Singapore stocks reversed their gains on Tuesday as the benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) dipped 0.55 per cent to close at 3,192.17.

This followed an overnight retreat in Wall Street, ahead of a heavy week of earnings in the US.

Edward Moya, senior market analyst for The Americas at Oanda, said that Wall Street "could be in for a few choppy trading weeks as more of the same strong earnings beats becomes the theme".

He added that "US stocks appear to have hit a top as all the good news from corporate America has been mostly priced in and as the pause in rising yields continues".

On the local bourse, aviation counters Singapore Airlines (SIA) and Sats were among the STI's worst performers for the second day in a row.

SIA closed 2.87 per cent lower at S$5.08; Sats slipped 2.12 per cent to end at S$4.16.

Singtel was also one of the top decliners on Tuesday, falling 2.69 per cent to close at S$2.53. The telco said that it is reviewing its options in relation to Advanced Info Service (AIS), after Thailand power producer Gulf Energy Development launched a bid for AIS and its controlling shareholder on Monday. However, analysts were unimpressed by the conditional voluntary offer.

The trio of banks ended the day mixed. UOB gained 0.15 per cent to close at S$26.27, OCBC fell 0.33 per cent to S$11.92. DBS ended flat at S$29.02.

Nonetheless, Citi Research analyst Robert Kong said in a note on Tuesday that he remains positive on Singapore banks, adding that they are, "in several ways, a standout in the Asia banks universe".

On the broader market, decliners outnumbered advancers 280 to 184, as 1.61 billion securities worth S$1.37 billion changed hands.

Across the region, Asian markets ended the day mixed.

Fears of a possible reintroduction of Covid-19 lockdowns in Japan drove the Nikkei 225 Index down 1.97 per cent. Meanwhile, in South Korea, the benchmark Kospi advanced 0.68 per cent to end at 3,220.70, a record closing high.

Within the Chinese markets, the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.13 per cent while the Hang Seng Index closed 0.1 per cent higher.