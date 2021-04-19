Japan's Osaka to ask govt to declare state of emergency: Governor

TOKYO (REUTERS) - Osaka will ask the Japanese government to declare a state of emergency in an effort to reverse the rise in coronavirus cases, the governor of the country's third-most populous prefecture said on Monday (April 19).

Osaka and several other prefectures have been in a"quasi-emergency" state for two weeks, with targeted measures aimed at controlling the spread of Covid-19.

"The fruits of these measures should be appearing now, but when we look at the number of infections from yesterday, it was 1,220 cases, which is a record high," Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters in comments carried online. "Medical services are also in a dire state, and we've decided that we need a state of emergency."

Pfizer recently announced to an agreement to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's request to supply additional doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, with Japanese vaccination programme chief Taro Kono saying Japan would secure enough supply by the end of September to inoculate all people aged over 16.

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is the only one approved in Japan.

Inoculations of Japan's sizeable elderly population began on April 12, but some experts cautioned that the general population may not have access to vaccination until late summer or even winter because of constrained supplies. Japan was among the last major economies to begin Covid-19 inoculations when it started in mid-February, after domestic trials to ensure safety.