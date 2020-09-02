Singapore stock watch: Sembcorp, SK Jewellery, SGX, Raffles Education, Genting

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their shares on Wednesday (Sept 2):

Sembcorp Industries: The mainboard-listed firm is divesting its 32 per cent stake in joint venture company Shenzhen Chiwan Sembawang Engineering to Chixiao Enterprise, for a gross consideration of 150 million yuan (S$29.4 million). Sembcorp Industries shares fell $0.01 or 0.5 per cent to $1.86 on Tuesday, before the announcement.

SK Jewellery Group: The Catalist-listed firm's founders have made a voluntary conditional cash offer of $0.15 per share in a bid to privatise the company. The offer price values SK Jewellery at $84 million. On Tuesday, it requested to lift a trading halt called on Aug 28. Prior to the halt, the counter was trading up 8 per cent or 0.7 cent at 9.5 cents as at 4pm on Aug 28.

Singapore Exchange (SGX): The Singapore bourse is collaborating with UK-based cryptocurrency market data provider CryptoCompare, to launch crypto indices under the SGX iEdge index suite. The new indices mark SGX Index Edge's entry into the digital currency asset class. SGX shares closed at $8.70 on Tuesday, up $0.09 or 1.1 per cent, before this announcement.

Raffles Education Corp: In response to a requisition notice, the private education provider's chairman and chief executive officer Chew Hua Seng said there is no investigation by the Singapore Commercial Affairs Department against him, his wife or his son. Mr Chew also noted that one of the requisitionists and the latter's company are being investigated in India. Shares of mainboard-listed Raffles Education finished Tuesday at 11.5 cents, up 0.5 cent or 4.6 per cent.

Genting Singapore: Cruise ship operator Genting Hong Kong is struggling to repay its creditors, but analysts say the same is unlikely to be the case for Genting Singapore given the latter's financial strength. Genting Singapore shares on Tuesday eased $0.01 to $0.69.

SIIC Environment Holdings: The mainboard-listed water and solid-waste treatment company said late on Tuesday that it had won a wastewater treatment project in China's Heilongjiang province, and signed three tariff increasing and expansion agreements for similar projects across the country. Shares of SIIC ended Tuesday flat at 19.8 cents.

Trading halt: Soilbuild Business Space Real Estate Investment Trust requested a trading halt at 3.36pm on Tuesday, pending the release of an announcement. Its units last traded at 45.5 cents on Tuesday, up 2.5 cents or 5.8 per cent.