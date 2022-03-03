Singapore-flagged tanker stranded at Ukraine port since Russian military invasion

SINGAPORE - A Singapore-flagged oil tanker with 22 crew members on board has been stranded at the Ukrainian port of Nikolaev since arriving at the terminal on Feb 24, just as Russian troops invaded the country, the vessels' ship manager told The Straits Times.

The roughly 46,700 deadweight tonne (dwt) tanker, MTM Rio Grande, which was due to load soya bean oil at the port, has been stuck there since Ukraine's military suspended commercial shipping at its ports to prevent the Russian Navy from coming in to use them as landing points for its military operations.