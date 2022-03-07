SGX suspends trading of PJSC Gazprom GDR on Russia sanctions

PJSC Gazprom is a Russian energy company that deals with oil and gas. PHOTO: ST FILE
Tan Nai Lun
Updated
Published
32 min ago

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - The Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) on Monday (March 7) suspended the admission to trading of PJSC Gazprom global depositary receipts (GDR) due to sanctions by the Singapore Government over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

PJSC Gazprom is a Russian energy company that deals with oil and gas.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was banning banks and other financial institutions from doing business with four Russian banks, as well as stopping the export of certain goods, as part of the sanctions.

Among other measures, Singapore is also prohibiting transactions and financial services that facilitate fund-raising to the Russian government and entities owned or controlled by Moscow.

The prohibition applies to the buying and selling of new securities, providing financial services that facilitate new fund-raising, and participation in the making of any new loans.

SGX RegCo noted that the Russian government is the ultimate controlling party of Gazprom and has a controlling interest - including both direct and indirect ownership - of more than 50 per cent in the company.

SGX RegCo will suspend the admission to trading of the GDRs "to ensure that the market is fair, orderly and transparent", and such that the exchange "does not act contrary to the interests of the investing public".

More On This Topic
What S'pore has done so far amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Singapore banks said to halt Russia commodity lending as sanctions mount

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top