SGX proposes reducing lot sizes to make trading more affordable, such as for younger people

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Exchange is proposing to reduce the minimum amount required to invest in stocks and other instruments – a move that will make trading on the local bourse more affordable for investors, such as younger people.

This will be done by reducing the standard board lot sizes from the current 100 units to 10, for instruments above $10 and up to $100; and from 100 units to one unit for those priced above $100.

Besides stocks, the changes will also cover stapled securities, real estate investment trusts, business trusts, company warrants excluding special purpose acquisition company warrants, as well as depository receipts and depository shares.

In a consultation paper released by SGX on Jan 23, the exchange said the proposed move would make higher-priced stocks more affordable and accessible to investors, which could in turn broaden investor participation and increase trading activity.

Mr Ng Yao Loong, SGX Group’s head of equities, said that prices of some of the largest stocks trading on the bourse have increased substantially.

“Share prices of some of our largest stocks have risen significantly in recent years, and about 30 per cent of trading activity now comes from stocks priced above $10. This is the segment where we want to enhance accessibility and broaden participation,” he noted.

“By reducing the board lot size for these higher-priced stocks, we bring the minimum investment down from a few thousand dollars to just a few hundred – making such investments more within reach, especially for younger retail investors,” he added.

This comes as part of recommendations by the Equities Market Review Group set up by the Monetary Authority of Singapore in August 2024 to strengthen the development of Singapore’s stock market.

The consultation paper can be found at this link and members of the public have until Feb 13 to share their feedback.

The changes, if supported by the market, are expected to take effect in mid-2026, SGX said.

Separately, arising from a regular review of the stock market structure, SGX is also proposing to remove the requirement to align the minimum bid sizes of securities and futures contracts traded in Hong Kong dollars, renminbi or Japanese yen with those in their home markets.