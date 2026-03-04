Sea Q4 profit jumps 72.9% to $524.7 million; targets 25% GMV growth in Shopee

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE - Technology company Sea on March 3 posted a net profit of US$410.9 million (S$524.7 million) for its fourth quarter ended Dec 31, up 72.9 per cent from the US$237.6 million posted for the year-ago period.

Revenue stood at US$6.9 billion, a 38.4 per cent year-on-year increase from US$5 billion in the year-ago quarter.

The increase in net profit was driven by a strong performance by Sea’s e-commerce platform Shopee and its digital financial services arm Monee.

Gross orders in Shopee totalled four billion in the fourth quarter, increasing 30.5 per cent year on year from that in the year-ago period.

Gross merchandise value (GMV) rose 28.6 per cent to US$36.7 billion in the quarter.

Core marketplace revenue in the fourth quarter – consisting mainly of transaction-based fees and advertising revenue – was up 50.2 per cent to US$3.6 billion, compared with the previous corresponding period.

Shopee’s value-added service revenue in the fourth quarter, which is heavily tied to logistics services revenue, was down 7.5 per cent year on year to US$735 million. Sea attributed this dip to a higher revenue net-off against shipping subsidies.

On a full-year basis, Shopee’s revenue stood at US$16.6 billion, from US$12.4 billion in the year-ago period.

Impressive showing

Mr Forrest Li, chairman and chief executive of the Singapore-headquartered, New York-listed group, said: “The strong set of 2025 results is a validation of the effectiveness of our strategic choices for Shopee.” He noted that in 2025, Shopee served around 400 million active buyers and 20 million sellers.

Sea’s digital financial services provider Monee also had a strong financial showing in the fourth quarter. Its revenue rose 54.3 per cent to US$1.1 billion, and operating income stood at US$252.8 million.

The consumer and credit business drove the growth in revenue and operating income, said Sea.

It noted that the outstanding principal for loans to consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises spiked by 80.4 per cent or US$9.2 billion from the figure in the year-ago period.

In addition, Sea noted that Monee has gained over 20 million unique first-time borrowers.

“We are very proud of the progress Monee has made in both growth and profit,” said Mr Li in an earnings call on March 3.

Garena, the company’s digital entertainment arm, which serves more than 100 million players daily, saw bookings grow 23.8 per cent in the fourth quarter to US$672.4 million.

Its revenue was up 35.1 per cent to US$701 million.

More growth to come

Mr Li said that Sea will “prioritise growth while upholding financial discipline” for Shopee; the aim is to grow the e-commerce platform’s GMV by about 25 per cent year on year in 2026.

“We believe this is the right strategy to optimise Shopee’s long-term profitability,” he added.

Sea aims to scale up its continued efforts in the Shopee VIP membership programme – which gives subscribers daily vouchers, exclusive discounts and free shipping – and expand on its content ecosystem.

“(The VIP programme) has consistently produced double-digit spending uplift by members after they join,” he said, noting that total number of subscribers surpassed seven million at the end of 2025, more than double that in the preceding quarter.

Mr Li added that Sea hopes to continue its effort to grow Monee’s products and services beyond credit, into fields such as digital banking and insurance. “We believe Monee will be a significant long-term profit contributor for us.”

For the full year, Sea’s net profit surged to US$1.6 billion from US$447.8 million in the preceding financial year.

Its full-year revenue rose 36.4 per cent year on year to US$22.9 billion, from US$16.8 billion.