Opec+ eyes modest oil supply boost with demand dented by China Covid-19 rules

VIENNA (AFP) - Opec+ members meeting on Thursday (May 5) are expected to agree on a marginal increase in oil production, bolstered by risks to demand amid coronavirus restrictions in China.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has also added to supply concerns, which have increased with Europe's announced moves on a potential Russian oil embargo.

Prices soared on Wednesday, with Brent North Sea crude closing above US$110 a barrel, its highest level in 2½ weeks.

But analysts said the new surge would not shake the 13 members of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries, led by Riyadh, and its 10 partners led by Moscow, together known as Opec+.

"It is likely that Opec will stick with its plan despite ongoing instability relating to the Russia-Ukraine conflict," XTB analyst Walid Kudmani told AFP, citing "prospects of falling demand due to widespread lockdowns seen in China as a result of rising Covid-19 cases".

As in previous months, the cartel is likely to open the taps at 432,000 barrels per day for June, a strategy begun in the spring of 2021 when the economy began recovering after the drastic cuts imposed amid the shock of the pandemic.

The talks will begin with technical discussions at the ministerial committee meeting at 7pm Singapore time in Vienna, the headquarters of the cartel.

China, grounds for 'caution'

Largely spared for two years, China in recent weeks has been battling its worst coronavirus outbreak since the spring of 2020, straining its zero-Covid-19 strategy.

Beijing on Wednesday closed dozens of metro stations, and residents fear their city will be locked down, as is already the case in Shanghai, the country's largest city with 25 million people.

The slowing activity in China is certainly a factor that will justify the decision to stay pat, faced with "mounting international pressure to increase production to address the worsening global energy crisis", Swissquote Bank analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya told AFP.

This is "a reason to remain cautious", said Mr Fawad Razaqzada, analyst at City Index and Forex.com.

As for the new economic sanctions planned against Russia, they are not expected to move the needle for the moment.

In its sixth package of sanctions, the European Commission called for a ban on all Russian oil, crude and refined, transported by sea and pipeline by the end of 2022, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament.