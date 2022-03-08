Oil's relentless rally cools after soaring to highest since 2008

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - Oil fell on Tuesday (March 8) following a wild open to the week as crude’s sizzling rally to a 14-year high cooled after Germany indicated its reluctance to ban Russia energy imports.

Brent crude rocketed on Monday - touching US$139 early in the session - after the United States said it was talking to Britain, France and Germany about a ban on Russian oil, raising the ante for the country’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

But prices eased after Germany, the biggest buyer of Russian crude, said it has no plans to halt purchases and South Korea said it is unlikely to join energy sanctions.

Brent was up US$1.06, or 0.9 per cent, at US$124.27 a barrel at 10.23am Singapore time, after trading as high as US$125.19 then dipping to US$121.31.

US West Texas Intermediate crude rose 36 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to US$119.72 a barrel.

Late on Monday, officials said the US was willing to move ahead with a ban alone, after Germany rejected plans for an energy embargo. A senior US official told Reuters no final decision had been made but “it is likely (to be) just the US if it happens”.

Russia is the world’s top exporter of crude and oil products combined, with exports of around seven million barrels per day, or 7 per cent of global supply.

If all of Russia’s oil exports were blocked from global markets, analysts have said prices could rocket to US$200 a barrel, while Russia’s deputy prime minister said oil could soar to more than US$300.

“There is no capacity in the world in the moment that can replace seven million barrels of exports,” the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries secretary-general Mohammad Barkindo told reporters at an industry conference in Houston.

Oil supply disruptions come as inventories continue to fall worldwide. Five analysts polled by Reuters estimated on average that US crude stockpiles decreased by about 800,000 barrels in the week to March 4.

The fallout from the war has upended global markets, driving everything from wheat to nickel and gasoline higher and leaving the world bracing for an inflationary shock. Oil has rallied almost 30 per cent since the invasion and traders and banks are betting prices will keep rising.

Russian crude is becoming increasingly less welcome, even without an embargo, with more offers lapsing without any bidders and TotalEnergies saying its traders will no longer buy it. Australia’s two refiners, Viva Energy and Ampol , said they had stopped buying Russian crude following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Surging oil prices and supply fears are also boosting fuel prices, with diesel futures in Europe and the US touching the highest levels in decades. American pump prices are just cents away from an all-time high set 14 years ago.

“The question of what will drive oil lower and when will we know if demand destruction is setting in is becoming a far more topical and relevant conversation,” said SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes. “Disruptions to energy markets and the possibility of a geopolitical paradigm shift make for a highly unpredictable environment.”

Brent remains in deep backwardation, a bullish market structure where prompt contracts are more expensive than later-dated ones, highlighting the very tight supply backdrop. The global benchmark’s prompt spread was US$4.28 a barrel, compared with US$1.39 at the start of last month.

Some cracks are starting to show across oil markets though as soaring costs begin to bite, with refiners across Asia considering cuts to crude processing as margins shrink. Freight rates have also surged, adding to increasing pressure on refiners that had just recovered from the coronavirus pandemic.

