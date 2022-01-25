Oil rebounds from tumble as traders focus on demand outlook

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG) - Oil rose on Tuesday (Jan 25) after the biggest one-day drop this year as traders focused on the still-positive demand outlook and appetite for risk rebounded.

West Texas Intermediate climbed almost 1 per cent in early Asian trading after ending more than 2 per cent lower on Monday, when United States equities swooned then recovered. The volatile trading comes as the US Federal Reserve prepares the ground for interest-rate increases, and Russian troops mass on the border with Ukraine.

Crude rallied to a seven-year high last week as worldwide consumption recovered from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, draining stockpiles. US oilfield services giant Halliburton said that it expected the industry environment to remain supportive as it reported a surge in profit and a higher dividend on Monday.

A Russian invasion of Ukraine would potentially have widespread implications for energy and commodities markets, including oil. The risk of that happening in the next few weeks is more than 50 per cent, according to RBC Capital Markets analyst Helima Croft.

US crude stockpiles are headed for another monthly drop in January after contracting by 15 per cent last year. The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute will release its latest weekly estimate of nationwide oil inventories on Tuesday, as well as key products including petrol.