Brent oil hits 7-year high as geopolitical unrest returns

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Brent oil extended gains to the highest level in seven years on Tuesday (Jan 18) as geopolitical tensions stirred in the Middle East and concerns about the demand impact of the omicron virus variant eased.

Yemen's Houthi fighters claimed to have launched drone strikes on the United Arab Emirates - the third biggest Opec producer - that caused an explosion and fire on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi, leaving three people dead.

Brent crude rose as much as 0.6 per cent to US$87 a barrel, the highest since October 2014.

Crude has made a red hot start to the year with the market tightening on robust demand and outages at producers including Libya. Segments across the oil complex are showing strength, from diesel to jet fuel, which is soaring in Europe as air travel withstands the Omicron impact.

Opec is set to release its monthly report later Tuesday, providing a snapshot of the market.

"Sentiment in the market remains constructive, and the attack on the UAE has offered only a further boost to prices," said ING Group head of commodities strategy Warren Patterson. "Supply disruptions coupled with firm demand has meant that the oil market is tighter than expected."

One of the biggest attacks to date on UAE soil ignited a fire at Abu Dhabi's main international airport on Monday and set fuel tanker trucks ablaze in a nearby industrial area. It took place days after the Iranian-backed Houthi fighters warned Abu Dhabi against intensifying its air campaign against them.