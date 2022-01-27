Oil breaks US$90 for first time since 2014 on Russia-Ukraine tensions

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Oil surged on Wednesday (Jan 26), touching US$90 a barrel for the first time in seven years, supported as tight supply and rising political tensions between Russia and Ukraine added to concerns about further disruption in an already-tight market.

Brent crude gained US$1.76, or 2 per cent, to settle at US$89.96 a barrel, after surpassing US$90 for the first time since October 2014. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude closed up US$1.75, or 2 per cent, to US$87.35 a barrel.

Oil prices edged off their gains in post-settlement trading, retreating with other risk assets like stocks after investors interpreted US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's comments in a press conference on expected interest rate hikes as somewhat hawkish.

Russia has amassed thousands of troops on Ukraine's border, fanning fears of an invasion. Energy market prices rose on worries that Russia's gas supply to Europe could be interrupted.

Russia is also one of the world's largest oil exporters.

US Secretary of State Tony Blinken said the United States will make sure global energy supplies are not interrupted if Russia takes action.

"Markets are nervous that physical supply could be disrupted," said Paul Sheldon, chief geopolitical advisor, analytics, at S&P Global Platts. "Most likely, flows will continue, but the risks are not negligible that something could affect physical balances."

On Tuesday, US President Joe Biden said he would consider personal sanctions on President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine.

Separately, Yemen's Houthi movement launched a missile attack on a United Arab Emirates base on Monday.

Global political tensions have added to worries about an already tight energy market. Opec+ is having trouble meeting monthly production targets as it restores supply to markets after drastic cuts in 2020, and the US is more than a million barrels short of its record level of daily output.

"The only organisation that can change the course of prices now is Opec," said Claudio Galimberti, senior vice president of analysis at Rystad.

Meanwhile, demand remains strong, suggesting inventories may decline further. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (Opec+) meets on Feb 2 to consider another output increase.

Inventories in the US rose in the latest week, with crude stocks up by 2.4 million barrels, against expectations for a modest decline.

Petrol inventories rose to their highest in almost a year - a needed salve for the market.

US refined product supplied - a measure of demand - surged again, putting the four-week moving average at 21.2 million barrels per day, ahead of pre-pandemic trends.

The increases have been led by consumption of distillates like diesel, as petrol use has been weaker in recent weeks.