SINGAPORE - Restaurants in the No Signboard Group are still dishing up meals while the firm grapples with huge demands for unpaid rent that threaten to close two of its outlets and may even send the company itself belly up.

While the two Mom's Touch Chicken and Burger eateries fight to stay open, it's business as usual at No Signboard Seafood, Little Sheep Hotpot and No Signboard Sheng Jian, said Mr Robson Lee, the company's corporate legal adviser, on Friday (Feb 4).