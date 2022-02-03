No Signboard receives letters of demand from landlords over rent owed on two outlets

The landlords have each threatened legal proceedings if the restaurant operator fails to pay the sums.
SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Restaurant operator No Signboard has received letters of demand from the landlords of two of its fast-food outlets, for more than $176,000 in arrears of rental and other monies owing.

Its board is of the view that these claims will have a material adverse impact on the group's financial position and performance, said No Signboard in a bourse filing on Thursday night (Feb 3).

It added that the landlords have each threatened legal proceedings if the group fails to pay the sums.

Last week, the Catalist-listed firm had said it was unable to demonstrate that it could continue as a going concern, and requested a voluntary suspension of the trading of its shares.

One of the letters of demand, for the sum of $12,161.10, came from the lawyers of Frasers Property Centrepoint, which is the landlord of The Centrepoint Singapore. No Signboard said its wholly owned subsidiary Hawker QSR occupies a unit at the basement level of the Orchard Road shopping mall.

The other letter was for the sum of $163,965.56 from lawyers acting for Milano Central, the landlord of the premises including provisional unit #01-37 at 10 Paya Lebar Road, PLQ Mall, Paya Lebar Quarter. Hawker QSR also occupies this space.

The group's website lists two of its Mom's Touch Chicken & Burger fast-food restaurants with those addresses.

No Signboard on Thursday said it has retained Rajah & Tann Singapore as counsel to advise the group on these claims, among other things.

Shares of No Signboard last traded at $0.031 on Jan 17. It requested a trading halt on Jan 19.

