How healthtech start-up Doctor Anywhere is redefining Southeast Asia’s healthcare scene with the organisation’s 2.5 million users

Fortunately, Mr Lim was quick to recognise that having a software that unifies its operations management could solve some of his most pressing challenges.

Doctor Anywhere was using separate systems for accounting and human resource management, which could not be easily integrated with other internal systems such as its Clinic Management System and DA Care.

This prompted a search for a new system that could perform multiple functions. It eventually led to NetSuite, a business management software company headquartered in America that provides accounting, enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), inventory, and e-commerce services.

Since January 2021, Doctor Anywhere has been using the accounting and financial functions of the system.

What has been most helpful so far is being able to obtain up to date financial reports from NetSuite, says regional financial controller Geoffrey Teo, who oversees the accounting and financial controls for the company.

Having ready access to financial data provides critical insights for him and the team to assess what the business’ next steps should be.

It is certainly useful for pulling financial data from a single source of truth when it is making a pitch to potential investors for funding, says chief financial officer Edwin Basuki.

“Having a good oversight and overview of financial operating data is very important. We are going through a project which involves putting all the information into a single data lake that allows us to extract the data in a consistent fashion,” he adds.

With success, comes new challenges

Despite initial growing pains, Doctor Anywhere expanded in 2018 to Vietnam, its first overseas market, just a year from its launch.

But it went beyond duplicating a successful business model, with Mr Lim realising that it is necessary to hire a local team that understands the market in Vietnam.

“We initially brought the same concept that we have in Singapore, where people use our app to consult general practitioners. However, it was a completely different landscape where the Vietnamese go to pharmacies instead of seeing a doctor for their illnesses. So, we launched a tele-pharmacist function where people could purchase medicine and consult pharmacists,” he says.

The onset of the global Covid-19 pandemic, which necessitated people to stay at home, further accelerated Doctor Anywhere’s growth and it was able to expand rapidly to Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, and Indonesia.

“Having a solid platform was key to support our regional growth and expansion into other countries,” adds Mr Basuki.

NetSuite allows businesses to manage the accounts of a company’s business such as multiple subsidiaries, business units, and domestic and international legal entities from its platform. It also offers multicurrency functions, and the system can also work out different country tax codes.

“Through NetSuite, we can consolidate across different markets and businesses. We can generate a monthly report to obtain insights into business performance across the markets,” says Mr Basuki.

A system that powers overseas expansion

Over the last couple of years, Doctor Anywhere has grown close to three times year-on-year. Implementing NetSuite has given it a booster shot, granting it the visibility and agility to establish a presence in six countries across Southeast Asia.

It recently integrated NetSuite’s funds transfer functions for international currencies and fixed asset management. Payroll and expense claims are currently being outsourced but Mr Basuki says they have plans to integrate those functions as well.

Next up is to integrate inventory management by the last quarter of this year and customer relationship management, adds Mr Teo.

Mr Lim says: “When we look at how the business has grown to our current size, without NetSuite, it would be much more difficult to track. NetSuite lets us see how our business is performing on a live basis and helps us with decision-making.”

And he plans to continue leveraging it to obtain data, increase productivity, and reduce costs.

He also intends to build the business’ technology capabilities, hiring more people to fill technical and medical services roles, innovate, and develop industry benchmarking products.