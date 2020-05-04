Lum Chang wins contract to build new Mandai eco-resort, nature-themed indoor attractions

SINGAPORE (THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Lum Chang Building Contractors (LCBC), a wholly-owned subsidiary of mainboard-listed Lum Chang Holdings, has won a tender for the Mandai rejuvenation project, from Mandai Park Development.

The scope of the contract includes the construction of an arrival node, a transport hub, nature-themed indoor attractions and a resort, Lum Chang Holdings said on Monday (May 4), without disclosing the total contract value.

The latest award brings the outstanding value of construction works yet to be reported as LCBC's revenue to about $1.8 billion.

Mandai Park Development is the development arm of Mandai Park Holdings (MPH), which is wholly-owned by Temasek Holdings. MPH also oversees the business of Wildlife Reserves Singapore, the operator of the Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari, River Safari and Singapore Zoo.

Under the rejuvenation project, MPH will add a new Rainforest Park, nature-themed indoor attractiona, the eco-resort and a relocated Bird Park.

The eco-resort, featuring accommodation types ranging from family rooms in low-rise structures to elevated treehouses, will be operated by mainboard-listed hospitality group Banyan Tree Holdings.

Shares of Lum Chang Holdings closed flat at 31.5 cents on Thursday.