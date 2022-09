SINGAPORE - Deepening its exposure to resilient asset classes such as the logistics and student accommodation sectors has paid dividends for Mapletree Investments amid rising inflation and interest rates, persistent supply chain disruptions and geopolitical instability.

The Temasek-linked property developer and manager's net profit for the financial year ended March 31 jumped 6.2 per cent to $1.96 billion on the back of a record year of recurring earnings and higher revenue.