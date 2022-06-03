Liquidators win judgment to go after alleged nickel scammer Ng Yu Zhi's personal assets

SINGAPORE - A court ruling has cleared the way for liquidators to pursue hundreds of millions of dollars allegedly transferred wrongfully into the personal accounts of businessman Ng Yu Zhi in a nickel trading scam that has become one of Singapore's biggest investment frauds.

Ng and three others were sued in High Court in November last year by the liquidators of Envy Global Trading (EGT), Envy Asset Management (EAM) and Envy Management Holdings in a bid to recover $416.5 million and US$17.7 million (S$24.3 million) from his personal assets.