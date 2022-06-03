Liquidators win judgment to go after alleged nickel scammer Ng Yu Zhi's personal assets

Ng Yu Zhi is facing 105 criminal charges to date for his alleged involvement in the US$1.1 billion nickel trading scam. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG
Senior Business Correspondent
Updated
Published
43 min ago
SINGAPORE - A court ruling has cleared the way for liquidators to pursue hundreds of millions of dollars allegedly transferred wrongfully into the personal accounts of businessman Ng Yu Zhi in a nickel trading scam that has become one of Singapore's biggest investment frauds.

Ng and three others were sued in High Court in November last year by the liquidators of Envy Global Trading (EGT), Envy Asset Management (EAM) and Envy Management Holdings in a bid to recover $416.5 million and US$17.7 million (S$24.3 million) from his personal assets.

