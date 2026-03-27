Keppel shares tumble after delay in planned sale of M1 to Simba

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Keppel and Simba's parent company have agreed to extend the long-stop date for their proposed M1 deal.

SINGAPORE – Shares of Keppel fell as much as 4.7 per cent on March 27 following news that a key deadline for closing its sale of subsidiary M1 to rival Simba has been extended.

In a post-market filing on March 26, Keppel said that the companies mutually agreed to extend the deal’s long-stop date to May 21, or another mutually agreeable date.

A long-stop date is the deadline by which conditions precedent must be satisfied or waived for a transaction to complete.

The original long-stop date for the deal was March 26.

Keppel shares opened 1.3 per cent lower at $12.11, before sliding to as low as $11.70. The stock pared losses and was down 2.85 per cent at $11.92 at the midday trading break.

Australia-listed Tuas, the owner of Simba Telecom, offered in August 2025 to buy M1’s telco business for $1.43 billion in an all-cash deal. The sale is subject to the approval of industry regulator Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) of Singapore.

Keppel in its March 26 filing said IMDA’s review of the deal “remains under way” and M1 and Tuas are addressing additional queries from the regulator.

M1, Simba and other relevant parties had submitted a consolidation application to IMDA for approval of the transaction on Sept 26, Keppel added.

The deal marks the first telco consolidation in Singapore’s history. The sale was widely anticipated by industry observers, with local telcos facing intense price competition due to the rise of mobile virtual network operators offering cheap plans.