Japan, Thai stocks sink on Wuhan virus fears as many Asia markets remain closed for Lunar New Year

TOKYO - Stocks in Asia markets that were open on Monday (Jan 27) tumbled along with crude oil, while havens including the yen and Treasuries jumped, as fears deepened about the rising impact of the deadly coronavirus.

With no sign of the disease's containment, traders rushed out of risk assets.

Contracts on the S&P 500 Index fell more than 1 per cent before paring losses and Japan's Nikkei index sank 1.84 per cent. Futures on Chinese shares fell more than 5 per cent and the offshore yuan hit its lowest level this year as the country extended its Lunar New Year holiday.

Oil dropped over 2 per cent in New York, while 10-year Treasury yields sank to the lowest since October. The moves come on a day with limited trading options in Asia, as markets are shut in locations including China, Hong Kong, South Korea and Australia, due to holidays.

China announced an unspecified extension to the weeklong lunar new year holiday, amplifying the economic impact. Beijing also suspended the sales of package tours, hitting firms around the world that rely on Chinese travelers' spending. The death toll from the virus has risen to at least 80, and confirmed cases in the US rose to five on Sunday.

"I'm starting to think cash is the right place to be for the next few weeks," Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at Axitrader, wrote in a note on Monday. "Any economic shock to China's colossal industrial and consumption engines will spread rapidly to other countries through the increased trade and financial linkages associated with globalization."

Thailand's stock market tumbled on Monday on the prospect of economic turbulence after China banned outbound group tours to fight the spread of the novel coronavirus that's sickened thousands of people.

The SET index slid as much as 2.6 per cent the most since 2018, with tourism shares among those bearing the brunt of the drop. The baht weakened in line with emerging-market currencies on concern about the fallout from the virus.

Chinese holidaymakers - many on group tours - spent almost US$18 billion (S$24.4 billion) in Thailand last year, more than a quarter of all foreign tourism receipts, government data show. The industry as a whole contributes 21 per cent to gross domestic product, according to the World Travel & Tourism Council.

"There's going to be a significant drop in the number of Chinese coming to Thailand in what should be a peak period," said Win Udomrachtavanich, chairman of Ktb Securities (Thailand) Pcl in Bangkok.

The virus news is coinciding with an earnings season in full swing. Apple, Facebook and Samsung are among those due to report this week. Investors will also have a Federal Reserve policy meeting and Mark Carney's last monetary policy decision as the Bank of England's governor to monitor.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said Monday that Thailand has contingency plans in place to return its citizens from Wuhan if necessary, while adding that he believes China can still control the outbreak.

Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul in a Sunday briefing in Bangkok advised Thais to avoid traveling to China until the situation improves. But he added there's no crisis that requires Thailand to curb Chinese arrivals.

"We're ready to take more steps if things escalate," Anutin said. "We won't hesitate as the health of the Thai people is our priority. The potential economic impact won't outweigh the safety of our people."

At the same briefing, Tourism Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said tourism revenue losses could reach 50 billion baht (S$2.21 billion) if China's curbs are in place for three months.

In the currency markets, the offshore yuan fell 0.5 per cent to 6.9678 per US dollar. The safe haven Japanese yen rose 0.2 per cent to 109 per dollar.

West Texas Intermediate crude declined 2.3 per cent to US$52.9 a barrel.

Gold rose 0.5 per cent to US$1,579 an ounce.

