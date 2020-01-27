Wuhan virus: China death toll leaps to 80, more than 2,300 cases confirmed

WUHAN (AFP, REUTERS) - The tally of confirmed deaths from China's viral outbreak has risen to 80, with authorities in central Hubei province on Monday (Jan 27) reporting 24 new fatalities and 371 new cases.

The latest figures from Hubei, the epicentre of the contagion, would put the nationwide total of confirmed infections at more than 2,300, based on figures previously released by the central government.

Earlier on Monday, China's Cabinet announced it will extend the Lunar New Year holidays to February 2, to strengthen the prevention and control of the new coronavirus, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The holidays had been due to end on Jan 30.

Schools that are currently in recess will also extend their holidays, but the specific dates will be announced by the Ministry of Education, CCTV said.