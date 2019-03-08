Hyflux receives proofs of claims amounting to $3.51b from 73 parties

SINGAPORE - Hyflux has received proofs of claims from 73 parties amounting to $3.51 billion, the debt-laden water treatment firm announced in a regulatory filing on Friday (March 8).

This comes after Hyflux had asked creditors and stakeholders to file proofs of claims ahead of scheme meetings to vote on its debt restructuring plan. The proofs will form a basis to vote on scheme proposals and to receive payments.

In particular, the retail investors in Hyflux's perpetual securities and preference shares have filed proofs for some of the largest claim amounts. Owners of its $500 million, 6 per cent perpetual securities have filed claims worth $540.7 million; while owners of its $400 million, 8 per cent preference shares have filed claims worth some $429.3 million.

Hyflux's medium-term noteholders are also claiming a combined total of $277.7 million.

Project company Tahlyat Myah Magtaa SpA has filed a proof of claim worth $502.6 million for an EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) contract, and an O&M (operations and maintenance) contract parent guarantee related to Hyflux's Magtaa desalination plant in Algeria.

The Singapore branch of Mizuho Bank is claiming $183.2 million for a syndicated loan, bilateral loan and project delivery guarantee; while KfW Ipex-Bank is claiming $145.9 million for a guarantee relating to Hydrochem bilateral loans, the filing showed.

Other claimants include Bangkok Bank, which is looking to collect $124.1 million for bilateral loans; and HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) which is claiming $120.9 million for rent guarantee related to the lease of Hyflux Innovation Centre, and the Hyflux Building at Kallang Bahru.

DBS Bank is also seeking $109.2 million for a syndicated loan, and various EPC contract performance bonds, the filing showed.

Its scheme meeting for creditors will be held on April 5, when they will vote on the prposed debt rescue plan. Hyflux is asking perp and pref holders - a group of 34,000 mom-and-pop investors, among them retirees - to accept a 10.7 per cent recovery on their principal under its restructuring deal. Medium-term note holders have been offered a recovery rate of at least 24.5 per cent.

Before the vote on April 5, Hyflux is set to meet retail investors in a a third round of townhall meetings on March 13.

Earlier this week, Hyflux subsidiary Tuaspring Pte Ltd was slapped with a default notice from the Public Utilities Board (PUB), for failing to keep its desalination plant "reliably operational" as required under the Water Purchase Agreement.

PUB's notice to Tuaspring comes amid a petition by over 2,000 affected Hyflux retail investors seeking a government bailout.