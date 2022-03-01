Russia sanctions snarl flights, compound airline industry woes

HELSINKI/PARIS/CHICAGO (REUTERS) - Airlines are bracing for potentially lengthy blockages of key east-west flight corridors after the European Union and Moscow issued tit-for-tat airspace bans and Washington pondered similar action in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

US officials said Washington had yet to make a final decision on whether to follow Europe and Canada in banning Russian airlines from using their airspace.

But a European official, who asked not to be identified, said the EU had full confidence Washington would follow suit.

A move by the White House to ban Russia's carriers is expected to provoke a response from Moscow, which could affect carriers like United Airlines. The Chicago-based carrier uses Russian airspace for flights to India.

Russia on Monday (Feb 28) banned airlines from 36 countries including all 27 members of the European Union after EU ministers agreed to refuse entry to Russian airplanes including the private jets of the country's oligarchs.

The sanctions sparked flight cancellations and costly detours, denting the industry's pandemic recovery and dealing a blow to the mainly Ireland-based leasing industry which was ordered to stop dealing with Russian airlines.

The rerouting meant Kazakhstan's airspace saw a tripling of flights to more than 450 on Monday.

Without access to Russia's airspace, many carriers will have to divert flights south while also avoiding areas of tension in the Middle East.

Finnish national carrier Finnair cancelled flights to Japan, Korea, China and Russia and scrapped 2022 guidance, as sanctions block access to Asia - a cornerstone of its strategy in recent years due to its Helsinki hub's location.

Shares in Finnair plunged 21 per cent, leading a retreat in airline stocks which fell more than 4 per cent in Europe and the United States.

Germany's Lufthansa group said 30 flights to Russia would be cancelled this week while Latvia's AirBaltic said it was extending a suspension of flights to Russia until the end of May.

Lufthansa said its flights from Europe to Tokyo and Seoul would have to fly detours for which the company had secured necessary flight rights.