GoTo aims to raise $1.7b in Indonesia IPO amid continued losses, market weakness

JAKARTA - Tech giant GoTo, the result of a merger between Indonesia's major unicorns Gojek and Tokopedia, plans to raise 18 trillion rupiah (S$1.71 billion) from selling 4.35 per cent of its enlarged capital in its initial public offering (IPO) on the Indonesia Stock Exchange, to help it compete with Singapore-based Grab.

The company is going ahead with the share sale amid challenging circumstances, continued financial market uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions that have increased global investors' risk aversion.