Gojek Singapore's new GM is Lien Choong Luen, the man who climbed Mount Everest and skied to the North Pole

SINGAPORE - Gojek has appointed Lien Choong Luen, management consultant and only the second Singaporean to have scaled both Mount Everest and the next highest summit, as general manager of Gojek Singapore to take charge of the ride-hailing firm's commercial operations and other business activities.

Mr Lien, 41, joins Gojek from the National Research Foundation, where he worked to enhance innovation at companies in Singapore's research and development ecosystem. Prior to that, he spent five years as a strategy consultant leading the McKinsey Centre for Government (South-east Asia) and serving clients in the technology and consumer industries.

Outside of work, Mr Lien, who has also skied to the North Pole, has a passion for challenges, noted Gojek.

Gojek president Andre Soelistyo said: "Lien brings a range of professional and life experience to the team. His deep understanding of innovation and entrepreneurship makes him a fantastic choice for Gojek."

On his new role, Mr Lien said that Gojek is committed to Singapore for the long term and that the response has been "extremely positive" since the firm introduced its beta ride-hailing service in Singapore late last year.

Gojek's data science team has been based in Singapore since 2017. The Singapore office currently houses around 150 employees across the technology, operational and regional functions.