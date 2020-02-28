Global stock losses hit US$6 trillion as coronavirus spreads

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Global stocks have lost at least US$6 trillion (S$8.37 trillion) in market value since Jan 20 when the coronavirus outbreak first started becoming a concern for investors.

The decline accelerated this week as the spread of cases outside of China picked up pace, sparking a worldwide sell-off that led to six straight sessions of losses for stocks through Thursday. Infections in South Korea have skyrocketed to more than 2,000 from less than 100 a week ago, while new cases in Italy and Iran have also seen a sharp up-tick and the global tally has topped 80,000.