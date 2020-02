SEOUL (AFP) - South Korea reported 256 new coronavirus cases on Friday (Feb 28), taking its total - the highest in the world outside China - to 2,022, the Korea Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said.

More than 90 per cent of the new cases were in Daegu - the city at the epicentre of the outbreak in South Korea - and the neighbouring North Gyeongsang province, it added.

There were no further deaths, keeping the toll at 13.