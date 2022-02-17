Genting Singapore's RWS to embark on $400m expansion in second quarter

SINGAPORE - Genting Singapore's $4.5 billion mega expansion of Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) will start in the second quarter of this year, with an initial $400 million investment.

This first phase involves expanding Universal Studios Singapore and the SEA Aquarium, and refurbishing three hotels and the Resorts World Convention Centre in anticipation of a recovery in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

Genting Singapore did not say when the entire project would be finished but told The Straits Times yesterday that the revamp of the two attractions will be completed by the end of 2024.

The revamp will start with the expansion of Universal Studios Singapore, which will feature a new themed zone - Minion Land - inspired by the Despicable Me film franchise, and rebranding the SEA Aquarium as the Singapore Oceanarium.

The Oceanarium will be three times the size of the SEA Aquarium and encompass a research and learning centre.

RWS will also refurbish the Hard Rock Hotel Singapore, Hotel Michael and Festive Hotel, which have around 1,200 rooms in all, in phases from the second quarter of 2022 through 2023.

Festive Hotel will be refashioned into a business-leisure and work-vacation hotel, while the Resorts World Convention Centre will be refurbished.

The casino operator also released its full-year results yesterday, including a whopping 165 per cent jump in net profit to $183.3 million from $69.2 million a year earlier.

But earnings for the second half of 2021 plunged 49 per cent to $95.1 million as visitor numbers fell due to the rise in infections.

RWS said tighter safe management measures "had a profound negative impact on our operating capacity and visitor arrivals".

Genting Singapore shares gained 1.3 per cent to reach 79.5 cents yesterday before closing flat at 78.5 cents.

The group is proposing a final dividend of one cent a share, the same as a year earlier.