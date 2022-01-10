Impact of Covid-19 on delay of expansion plans of MBS, RWS still unclear: Alvin Tan

SINGAPORE - The extent to which the expansion of Singapore's integrated resorts (IRs) will be delayed remains unclear as the Covid-19 situation is still evolving, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan.

Giving an update on the IRs in Parliament on Monday (Jan 10), Mr Tan noted that Marina Bay Sands (MBS) and Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) had indicated that there will be potential delays in the completion of their expansion plans due to the disruptions to the construction industry brought on by the pandemic.

"This is not altogether surprising, nor unique to this project or this industry. Covid-19 has affected construction timelines, both locally and globally," he said, adding that the IRs remain committed to their expansion plans.

Mr Tan was responding to Mr Gan Thiam Poh (Ang Mo Kio GRC) and Workers’ Party MP Louis Chua (Sengkang GRC) on the expected completion of the expansion during the debate on the Gambling Duties Bill, which the House passed on Monday.

The IRs had announced their $9 billion expansion plans in 2019.

The plans include adding a fourth tower to the iconic MBS development and a 15,000 -seat entertainment area. RWS will add two new zones to Universal Studios Singapore - Minion Park and Super Nintendo World - as well as a new oceanarium.