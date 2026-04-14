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Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong officiated the launch of Enterprise Singapore's new Austin Overseas Centre on April 13 in Austin, Texas.

TEXAS – Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) has expanded its US footprint with a new office in Austin, the capital city of Texas, stepping up its drive to help Singapore companies capture opportunities in the fast-growing Central US market.

The Austin Overseas Centre, which launched on April 13 local time (April 14 in Singapore), is its fourth overseas centre in the US, alongside centres in New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The new office will provide Singapore companies with the latest market intelligence, networks and advisory services to facilitate market expansion and foster cross-border partnerships.

It is also expected to support Texas companies looking to expand into Asia, using Singapore as a gateway.

Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, who officiated the opening of the new office, said heightened geopolitical tensions have pushed countries towards onshoring, reshoring and more self-sufficient supply chains.

“But for economies like ours — open, connected, and trade-dependent — self-sufficiency is neither practical nor optimal. It would narrow our access to markets, constrain opportunities for growth and ultimately hamper our ability to respond to shocks,” said DPM Gan, who is also Minister for Trade and Industry.

Instead, Singapore needs to remain open, and build deeper partnerships with trusted and like-minded economies, he told an audience of about 90 representatives from government to industry associations and investors across the US and Singapore.

DPM Gan noted that Texas is a leader in energy, from oil and gas to liquefied natural gas. Singapore, in turn, is a leading global hub for energy trading, refining and financing.

Texas and Singapore can collaborate across production, trading, logistics and the transition to more sustainable energy systems, he said.

He further noted that Texas is also emerging as a major centre for advanced manufacturing across semiconductors, electronics and industrial systems.

There is also potential to combine Texas’ scale with Singapore’s strength as an advanced manufacturing base – not just as a place of production, but as a centre for innovation, process development and high-value activities, he added.

DPM Gan cited ST Engineering as a Singapore company with a strong presence in Texas, with an aerospace facility in San Antonio and employing over 5,000 employees in the US.

“By anchoring advanced capabilities in Texas, ST Engineering contributes to the state’s position as a leading aerospace hub, while creating high value jobs for the local community.”

EnterpriseSG chairman Lee Chuan Teck, who also spoke at the event, noted that Texas is the leading US exporting state, accounting for over a fifth of national exports.

In 2025, Texas was Singapore’s second largest state-level trading partner in the US , after California, with total bilateral goods trade amounting close to US$9 billion (S$11.5 billion).

“Over the past two years, Texas’ economy sustained strong economic growth at around 4 per cent, outperforming the national average of about 2 to 3 per cent. We see many exciting opportunities for Singapore companies, particularly in energy, advanced manufacturing and technology.

“We were also attracted by the state government’s pro-business stance. Indeed, the Singapore companies who are already here spoke positively about their experience here,” he added.

Close to 60 Singapore companies operate in Texas, across sectors including advanced manufacturing, logistics, energy and technology.

Other names include Seatrium, whose subsidiary LeTourneau operates its primary technology centre in Houston, artificial intelligence robotics company Augmentus as well as smart locks and access control solutions firm igloo .

“We expect more businesses to be drawn here. Despite having commenced operations in Austin just nine months ago, EnterpriseSG has already facilitated five business missions from Singapore to Texas, with more in the months ahead,” he said.

On why Austin was picked as the location of its fourth US centre, Mr Lee said Austin has a fast-growing startup and tech ecosystem.

“We see this as a valuable launchpad for Singapore companies seeking to enter Texas and the broader US market,” he said.

The Austin office will complement the other three US offices, said EnterpriseSG.

“Singapore companies that land in the US don’t just land in one state. They have the availability or accessibility to all 50 states through the four offices,” said Ms Lim Seow Hui, director for Americas at EnterpriseSG.

She added that travel from Texas to other states is an important consideration, noting that flights from Texas to cities like San Francisco or New York are shorter compared to the roughly six-hour journey between San Francisco and New York.

Over 250 Singapore companies currently have a presence in 45 US states.

DPM Gan is visiting the US from April 12 to 17 as Singapore and the US mark 60 years of diplomatic relations in 2026.

He was in Austin on April 13 to meet state leaders to discuss economic cooperation opportunities between Singapore and Texan companies.

He will head to Washington, DC on April 14, where he will meet Cabinet Secretaries and members of Congress to reaffirm the strong trade and investment ties between Singapore and the US, and discuss areas for further cooperation.

DPM Gan noted that Singapore’s investments in the US support over 350,000 American jobs. The US has also enjoyed a consistent trade surplus with Singapore for more than two decades, reaching over US$33 billion in 2025, he said.