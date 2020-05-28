EasyJet to axe up to 30% of staff on coronavirus fallout

EasyJet will shortly launch an employee consultation process on proposals to reduce staff numbers by up to 30 per cent.
EasyJet will shortly launch an employee consultation process on proposals to reduce staff numbers by up to 30 per cent.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
34 min ago

LONDON (AFP) - British no-frills airline EasyJet said on Thursday (May 28) that it will axe up to 4,500 jobs, or 30 per cent of its workforce, as coronavirus ravages demand and grounds planes worldwide.

"To effect the restructure of our business, EasyJet will shortly launch an employee consultation process on proposals to reduce staff numbers by up to 30 per cent, reflecting the reduced fleet, the optimisation of our network and bases, improved productivity as well as the promotion of more efficient ways of working," it said in a statement.

A spokesman added that the jobs cuts would impact up to 4,500 of the airline's 15,000 staff.

 
 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content