Dow posts biggest gain since Nov 2020 as Wall St rebounds second day

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - The Dow on Friday (Feb 25) registered its biggest daily percentage gain since November 2020 with the market rebounding for a second day from the sharp selloff leading up to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices fell below US$100 a barrel, easing some concerns about higher energy costs, and all 11 of the major S&P 500 sectors ended up on the day. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq also posted gains for the week.

Russian missiles pounded Kyiv and families cowered in shelters on Friday, a day after Russia unleashed a three-pronged invasion of Ukraine in the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Investors also were assessing news that Russian President Vladimir Putin told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in a call that Russia was willing to hold high-level talks with Ukraine, according to China's foreign ministry.

Some strategists say stock-selling may have been overdone.

The S&P 500 confirmed earlier this week it was in a correction when it ended down more than 10 per cent from its Jan 3 record closing high.

"It sure feels a lot more like we've really exhausted sentiment in this correction," said Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at The Leuthold Group in Minneapolis, noting that economic fundamentals and corporate health remain favourable.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 834.92 points, or 2.51 per cent, to 34,058.75, the S&P 500 gained 95.95 points, or 2.24 per cent, to 4,384.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 221.04 points, or 1.64 per cent, to 13,694.62.

For the week, the Dow was down 0.1 per cent, the S&P 500 was up 0.8 per cent and the Nasdaq was up 1.1 per cent.

The West on Thursday unveiled new sanctions on Russia, while Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday the alliance was deploying parts of its combat-ready response force and would continue to send weapons to Ukraine.

"In general, the sanctions are going to have some bite," but investors seem to be relieved that Washington dismissed the idea of going to war with Russia, said Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco.

She said volatility should remain high in the coming days as events in Ukraine dictate market moves, but that focus eventually will turn back to the Federal Reserve and the outlook for interest rates.