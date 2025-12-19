DFI Retail closes all Mannings stores in mainland China; business operates as Guardian in Singapore

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Also known as Guardian in Singapore and South-east Asia, Mannings’ physical stores in mainland China will cease operations after Jan 15, 2026.

SINGAPORE - Singapore-listed DFI Retail Group’s beauty and wellness business Mannings on Dec 17 announced the closure of all stores across mainland China, due to “consumer behaviour” changes.

Its physical stores will stay open until Jan 15, 2026, said Mannings in a statement on its WeChat account.

Official online stores of Mannings on platforms such as JD.com, Tmall and Pinduoduo, however, will close between Dec 24 and 28 this year.

DFI Retail still owns other consumer brands such as Guardian - which Mannings is known as in Singapore and South-east Asia - and household goods brand Meadows.

The retail operator in March announced the sale of all Cold Storage and Giant supermarket outlets in Singapore , as well as two distribution centres, to Macrovalue (Malaysia) for $125 million.

Formerly known as Dairy Farm International, DFI Retail is Hong Kong based with a secondary listing in Singapore.

In its statement, Mannings said it intends to integrate the business’ operations across Hong Kong and Macau – namely its physical stores and e-commerce channels – with mainland China’s cross-border e-commerce model.

Certain analysts indicated that vendors in the mainland reported an overall slump in business activity in recent times, amid weaker consumer spending, according to a South China Morning Post report.