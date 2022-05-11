Contaminated marine fuel likely loaded at offshore UAE site in ship-to-ship operation

The contaminated fuel was sold by Glencore and PetroChina to 200 ships refuelling in Singapore. ST PHOTO: ALPHONSUS CHERN
SINGAPORE - The contaminated marine fuel sold to 200 ships refuelling in Singapore was likely to have been loaded at an offshore anchorage at the Port of Khor Fakkan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a ship-to-ship transfer (STS) operation, industry sources told The Straits Times.

The deep-water anchorage is a common transhipment point used by independent trading firms and oil companies dealing in fuel originating from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait and Bahrain, according to Mr Yaw Yan Chong, director of oil research at Refinitiv

