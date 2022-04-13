MPA identifies Glencore subsidiary as primary source of contaminated marine fuel to ships at S'pore port

The Glencore subsidiary sold a substantial portion of the contaminated high sulphur marine fuel to PetroChina International. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
SINGAPORE - Hong Kong-listed Glencore's subsidiary in Singapore has been identified by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) as the primary source of contaminated bunker fuel that was supplied to about 200 ships calling at Singapore earlier this year.

The global commodities trading giant sold a substantial portion of the contaminated high-sulphur marine fuel to PetroChina International, which, in turn, supplied the fuel to shipowners in Singapore, the MPA said in a statement on Wednesday (April 13).

