Contaminated fuel at Singapore port was loaded on Panama-registered tanker then shipped to Asia: Sources

SINGAPORE - A Panama-registered oil tanker has been identified by industry sources as having loaded the contaminated marine fuel in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) that was later sold to 200 ships refuelling in Singapore, an incident which has since come under the scrutiny of the authorities here.

The tanker in question had loaded the contaminated fuel at UAE's Port of Khor Fakkan via an offshore ship-to-ship operation some time between Dec 11 and 17 last year, industry sources told The Straits Times.