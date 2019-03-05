Co-working space provider WeWork opens new location at 380 Jalan Besar, 1st outside CBD

SINGAPORE - WeWork isexpanding its presence in Singapore with the opening of a new location, at 380 Jalan Besar, the US-based co-working space provider announced in a press statement on Tuesday (March 5).

The new space will be housed in ARC 380, a mixed-purpose commercial development, and marks the firm's first location with additional amenities such as a sky terrace with a swimming pool, a gym and an open rooftop, WeWork said.

The group's first location outside the central business district will host a total of more than 380 members, the company added.

As part of its expansion plans, the opening of its next location at 109 North Bridge Road (Funan) is also in the pipeline for the second quarter this year.

WeWork currently has 10 spots in Singapore under its network of spaces.

According to the company, WeWork 380 Jalan Besar is well positioned on the city fringes close to the central district, and the Marina Bay Financial Centre in District 8. The nearest MRT stations include Bendemeer station on the Downtown line, Lavender station on the East-West line, and Boon Keng on the North-East line.

In addition, City Square Mall and the upcoming Paya Lebar Commercial Hub will also be nearby.

Said managing director of WeWork South-east Asia, Turochas Fuad: "Singapore is at the epicentre of a high growth region with ambitious and capable startups and enterprises hungry for success. We see this as an opportunity for WeWork to grow in lockstep with enterprises to businesses of all sizes, where we support them in building a dynamic and creative community in Singapore, as they expand their footprints across South-east Asia.

"Our growing presence in Singapore is a testament to WeWork's commitment to reshaping the future of work, empowering our members to grow and thrive, while creating tangible economic value in the markets that we operate in," added Mr Fuad.