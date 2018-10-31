Co-working firm WeWork launches 3 new offices at City House, Suntec City and 8 Cross Street

SINGAPORE - Co-working giant WeWork has announced the official launch of three new offices in Suntec City Tower 5, City House and 8 Cross Street in Singapore, bringing its footprint here to over nine locations with 4,000 members.

This confirms a previous Business Times story this year saying that WeWork was in advanced stages to sign up at the three locations, and comes amid the US company's aggressive expansion in South-east Asia. New locations are slated to open in Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur and Manila by the end of the year, the company said.

WeWork Suntec City Tower 5 will span the 17th and 18th floors of Suntec City with 700 desks. At City House in Robinson Road, WeWork will occupy four floors with 600 desks. At 8 Cross Street, WeWork will take up 1,200 desks across four floors.

According to a previous BT report, these three locations are said to occupy more than 30,000 square feet (sq ft), 34,000 sq ft and 60,000 sq ft respectively.

"We are excited to welcome WeWork to Suntec City. We are confident that WeWork will be a game changer in accelerating the future of work within Suntec City's diverse business ecosystem, bringing along a fresh injection of vibrancy and dynamism to the Suntec community," said Chan Kong Leong, chief executive officer, ARA Trust Management (Suntec) Limited, the manager of Suntec Reit (real estate investment trust).

WeWork said in a statement that they believe their expansion will enable more enterprises and startups to join WeWork. Enterprises in WeWork's Singapore business comprise 45 per cent of members here as compared to 25 per cent globally, and are the fastest-growing member segment here.

"Our growing presence in Singapore is testament to WeWork's commitment to reshaping the future of work, empowering our members to grow and thrive, while creating tangible economic value in the markets that we operate in," said Turochas Fuad, managing director for WeWork South-east Asia.

He added that 25 per cent of its members have upgraded their current spaces since the company opened its first WeWork location at Beach Road in December 2017.