China weighs Tencent payments overhaul, new licence requirement

BEIJING (BLOOMBERG) - The Chinese authorities are considering requiring Tencent Holdings to include WeChat Pay in a newly created financial holding company, part of an overhaul that may necessitate a new licence for the ubiquitous mobile payments service, according to people familiar with the matter.

The potential move would present a fresh hurdle for Tencent, which along with other Internet firms was told in 2021 to cordon off financial services from its main business.

Similar to requirements imposed on billionaire Jack Ma's Ant Group, Tencent needs to fold its banking, securities, insurance and credit-scoring services into a financial holding company that can be regulated like a traditional bank, the people said.

Regulators are now weighing whether WeChat Pay should be included in that holding company and operate separately from the main social media arm, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private deliberations.

While investors have long anticipated the financial services overhaul, details of how that impacts WeChat Pay - which handles billions of dollars daily but is a transactional platform rather than a lender - have until now proven elusive.

Including WeChat Pay in the financial entity adds a new layer of uncertainty to the restructuring because it is an integral feature of the WeChat super-app used by a billion-plus people, relying on backend support from different divisions. Any move that reduces the convenience of the service in Tencent's mobile offerings risks chipping away at the one-stop-shop appeal that turned the Chinese firm into one of the world's most valuable companies.

It might also revive investor angst about Beijing's crackdown on technology companies. Speculation that the nearly two-year campaign is nearing an end has helped stocks including Tencent's rebound from multi-year lows this week.