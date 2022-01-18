As Beijing takes control, Chinese tech companies lose jobs and hope

BEIJING (NYTIMES) - Like many ambitious young Chinese, Mr Zhao Junfeng studied hard in college and graduate school so he could land a coveted job as a programmer at a big Chinese Internet company.

After finishing graduate school in 2019, he joined an e-commerce company in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing, got married and adopted a cat named Mango.

In November 2021, he moved to Shanghai to join one of China's biggest video platforms, iQiyi. He was on track to achieve a much-desired middle-class life, documenting his rise on his social media account.

Then, barely a month into his new job, he was let go when iQiyi laid off more than 20 per cent of its staff.

The ranks of the unemployed technology workers are swelling as China's once-vibrant Internet industry is hit by a harsh and capricious regulatory crackdown. Under the direction of China's top leader, Mr Xi Jinping, the government's unbridled hand is meddling in big ways and small, leaving companies second-guessing their strategies and praying to not become the next targets for crackdown.

In place of the pride and ambition that dominated a few years ago, fear and gloom now rule, as many tech companies lower their growth targets and lay off young, well-educated workers.

Like their United States counterparts, China's biggest tech companies are regulated to limit abuses of power and to mitigate systemic risks. But Beijing's hyperpolitical approach shows that it is more about the Communist Party taking control of the industry than about levelling the playing field.

The crackdown is killing the innovation, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit that made China a tech power in the past decade. It is destroying companies, profits and jobs that used to attract China's best and brightest.

Even people within the system are alarmed by the heavy-handed approach. The former head of China's sovereign wealth fund urged restrictions on the power of regulators. Mr Hu Xijin, the newly retired editor of the official newspaper Global Times and an infamous propagandist, said he hoped that regulatory actions should help make most companies healthier instead of leaving them "dying on the operating table".

The damage has been done.

Some Internet companies have been forced to shut down, while others are suffering from huge losses or disappointing earnings. Many publicly listed companies have seen their share prices fall by half, if not more.

In the third quarter of last year, China's biggest Internet company, Tencent, posted its slowest revenue growth since its public listing in 2004. E-commerce giant Alibaba's profitability declined 38 per cent from a year earlier.

Didi, once the most valuable start-up in the country, reported an operating loss of US$6.3 billion (S$8.5 billion) for the first nine months of 2021. In July, the authorities stopped Didi from signing up new users and ordered app stores to remove its services, pending a cyber-security investigation.

The online-education and tutoring sector has nearly been eliminated after Beijing decided that the businesses created unnecessary burdens for parents and children, hindering a push to bolster the country's low birth rates. Hundreds of thousands of people, if not millions, have lost their jobs.

Online social media and entertainment platforms are pulling popular content and influencers, wary of repeated government warnings that their products and stars are not ideologically appropriate for the young.

The video platform that laid off Mr Zhao, iQiyi, had an abysmal quarter, losing about US$268 million. Its share prices fell 85 per cent from their high in 2021, reflecting investors' concerns that the company, once aspiring to be China's Netflix, will be short of shows that can attract more subscribers and advertisers.