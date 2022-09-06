Casino suppliers quit Macau for resurgent Singapore, Philippines

HONG KONG - Suppliers of slot machines, baccarat table systems and other casino equipment are moving out of Macau to more welcoming markets, in another sign of the damage China's Covid-Zero policy has wrought on the formerly bustling gambling hub.

With demand in Macau waning, Light & Wonder, a leading provider of products used in casinos, is relocating its expatriate staff to the Philippines, which has become its top market in Asia and where it is opening a new office. Another equipment maker from Japan is also shifting employees to the Philippines and Singapore.

The Japanese company is moving as many as 30 per cent of its employees and has taken more than half of its inventory out of Macau due to supply-chain challenges, a person familiar with the matter said,. It has seen revenue plunge about 90 per cent in Macau as casinos shelved purchasing plans amid a prolonged industry slump.

Macau's casinos aren't buying any new equipment until they get licences to continue operating at the end of the year, and without fresh sales, Light & Wonder is only getting limited revenue from maintenance and technical support, said Ken Jolly, the US company's Asia vice president and managing director.

Fading away

After well over a decade as the world's pre-eminent casino centre, Macau ceded that crown back to Las Vegas as Covid lockdowns and China's travel bans choked off the usual flood of people coming in by air, sea and land. Prior to the pandemic, Macau's gambling market - heavily reliant on mainland customers - was six times bigger than Vegas's, with annual revenue of US$36 billion (S$50.5 billion).

Macao Gaming Equipment Manufacturers Association chairman Jay Chun said he knew of at least four multinational casino suppliers relocating manpower and resources overseas. The trend could accelerate after the government announced a cap of 12,000 gaming machines across the city for 2023 under a new casino law. There were already 17,000 machines in the market in 2019.

China crackdown

Macau was under pressure even before the pandemic struck, with Chinese President Xi Jinping cracking down on high-rolling gamblers in the territory as part of a campaign against money-laundering, corruption and capital flight.

This June, a virus flareup prompted China to suspend quarantine-free travel with Macau for more than a month, a devastating blow to casino operators already bleeding millions of dollars. Tourist arrivals averaged a paltry 300 a day in July and gaming revenue dropped to a record low of US$49 million in the month, when a lockdown also shuttered casinos for two weeks.

While social-distancing rules still apply at gambling tables, some restrictions have been peeled back. But people are staying away, fearful of getting trapped in a snap lockdown like those that have also enveloped Chinese cities such as Shanghai, Sanya and Chengdu.

Other markets

For August, Macau's gaming revenue was just US$271 million, about 9 per cent of pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, gaming revenue in Singapore returned to 70 per cent of the level seen before Covid in the second quarter, while the Philippines and South Korea are both back to about 75 per cent.

"Singapore and the Philippines are growing exponentially," Mr Chun said. "Macau has already lost its shine."

G2E Asia, one of the world's biggest gaming conferences, was held outside of Macau last month for the first time since the annual event started in 2007. As South-east Asian casino operators and global suppliers gathered in Singapore's Marina Bay Sands resort, representatives from gaming companies in Macau, where residents still need to undergo seven days of hotel quarantine when returning from overseas, were absent.