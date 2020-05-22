CapitaLand to launch online shopping and food ordering platforms on June 1

SINGAPORE - CapitaLand said it will be launching an e-commerce platform eCapitaMall and an online food ordering platform Capita3Eats to complement sales at its shopping malls here, Singapore's biggest retail landlord said on Friday (May 22).

The move is aimed at driving sales for retailers during Singapore's phase one reopening of businesses and beyond, the company said.

Both platforms will be accessible by the public via the CapitaStar app and CapitaLand's mall websites from June 1.

Chris Chong, managing director of retail at CapitaLand Singapore, said: "The 'circuit breaker' has brought to the fore the importance of an omnichannel, 24/7 strategy for Singapore's retailers. As the operator of Singapore's largest mall network, we want to help our retailers reach out to more consumers and online business opportunities by leveraging the strong brand awareness of CapitaLand and the digital capabilities we have built up over the years."

Digital mall eCapitaMall will feature the merchandise of retailers, the majority of whom also operate in CapitaLand's Singapore malls. Retailers who are not CapitaLand tenants can also join the platform. Shoppers can browse online before purchasing in-store or browse in-store before purchasing online. For online purchases, shoppers can opt for home delivery or in-store collection,

Meanwhile, with Capita3Eats (pronounced "Capita-treats"), customers will be able to opt for delivery, takeaway or dine-in. CapitaLand said it will be Singapore's first mall-operated food ordering platform.

eCapitaMall's in-store collection and Capita3Eat's dine-in ordering functions will be available from the third quarter, and are applicable after the relevant Covid-19 precautionary measures have been lifted, CapitaLand added.

For both eCapitaMall and Capita3Eats, CapitaStar members will earn reward points for every transaction. They will also be able to pay online using eCapitaVoucher starting from the third quarter of this year.

Mr Chong said retailers on its new platforms will be able to tap the more than one million CapitaStar members in Singapore, while shoppers can benefit from additional opportunities to earn and spend reward points both in-store and online.