Bitcoin tumbles amid crypto contagion fears after Celsius Network freezes withdrawals

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Bitcoin fell as much as 14 per cent on Monday (June 13) after major US cryptocurrency lending company Celsius Network froze withdrawals and transfers citing "extreme" market conditions, in the latest sign of the financial market downturn hitting the cryptosphere.

The Celsius move triggered a slide across cryptocurrencies, with their value dropping below US$1 trillion (S$1.39 trillion) on Monday for the first time since January 2021, sparking worries the rout might spill over into other assets or hit other companies.

"Almost anything can be systemic in crypto ... because the whole space is over-levered," said Cory Klippsten, chief executive of Swan Bitcoin, a Bitcoin savings platform. "It's all a house of cards."

Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky and Celsius did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.

New Jersey-based Celsius, which has around US$11.8 billion in assets, offers interest-bearing products to customers who deposit cryptocurrencies with its platform. It then lends out cryptocurrencies to earn a return.

After Celsius's announcement, Bitcoin touched an 18-month low of US$22,725, before rebounding slightly to around US$23,265. No.2 token Ether dropped as much as 18 per cent to US$1,176, its lowest since January 2021.

Companies exposed to cryptocurrencies have previously warned that declines in token prices could have ripple effects, including by triggering margin calls.

"It's still an uncomfortable moment, and there's some contagion risk around crypto more broadly," said Joseph Edwards, head of financial strategy at fund management firm Solrise Finance.

Crypto markets have dived in the past few weeks as rising interest rates and surging inflation prompted investors to ditch riskier assets across financial markets.

Markets extended a sell-off on Monday after US inflation data on Friday, which showed the largest price increase since 1981, prompting investors to raise their bets on Federal Reserve rate hikes.

That was likely the key driver of the crypto market nosedive, Jay Hatfield, chief investment officer at Infrastructure Capital Management, wrote in a note on Monday.

"The Fed's overexpansion of its balance sheet led to a number of bubbles including tech stocks, (and) crypto tokens," he said.