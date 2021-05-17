Bill Gates was investigated by Microsoft directors for relationship: Dow Jones

SINGAPORE (BLOOMBERG) - Microsoft's directors started a probe into Mr Bill Gates' alleged involvement with a female employee that was deemed inappropriate and decided that the co-founder had to step down from the board last year, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The software giant had received a concern in 2019 that Mr Gates had tried to have an "intimate" relationship with an employee in 2000, Dow Jones cited a Microsoft spokesman as saying. The board reviewed the matter with the help of an outside law firm, the spokesman added.

Board members handling the matter hired the law firm to conduct the investigation after receiving a letter from a Microsoft engineer who said she had a sexual relationship with Mr Gates for years, Dow Jones said. Mr Gates left before the probe was completed, it reported.

A spokesman for Mr Gates told The Wall Street Journal: "There was an affair almost 20 years ago which ended amicably." She said his decision to leave the Microsoft board was in no way related to this matter.