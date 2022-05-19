Asia's 2 richest men reap windfall from surging oil, coal

NEW DELHI (BLOOMBERG) - Billionaires Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani are profiting from a surge in global commodity prices triggered by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, burnishing their fossil-fuel credentials even as Asia's richest men publicly push their pivots toward greener energy.

With coal prices skyrocketing to a record, Mr Adani's conglomerate is expanding a controversial mine in Australia to meet demand.

Mr Ambani's Reliance Industries is snapping up distressed crude-oil cargoes at discounts to feed its refining complex, the biggest in the world.

Reliance even deferred a scheduled maintenance of the facility to help churn out more diesel and petrol, whose margins have shot up to touch a 3-year high.

The two Indian tycoons are stepping in at a time when many developed countries are scrambling for alternative sources of fuels as they try to back away from Russian supplies.

This month, the Group of Seven most-industrialised nations pledged to ban imports of Russian oil.

The disruption has also brought the focus back on the need for more coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel the world has vowed to phase out to cut emissions.

Though Mr Adani, 59, and Mr Ambani, 65, have unveiled a combined US$142 billion (S$197 billion) in green investments over the next few decades in a pivot away from coal and oil - the bedrock of their empires - they are also finding it hard to kick the fossil-fuel habit as the conflict stokes demand.

Global coal demand is expected to rise to a record level in 2022 and stay there through 2024, according to the International Energy Agency.

The war has created a tailwind for fossil fuel-based firms in India, said Mr Chakri Lokapriya, managing director and chief investment officer at TCG Advisory Services in Mumbai.

"The collateral damage is that fossil fuels will continue to play a vital role the next 20 years or more," he said, adding that it was sufficient time to reap benefits from carbon-based investments.

Representatives for Adani Group and Reliance Industries did not respond to an e-mail requesting comments.

Bullishness in coal prices helped flagship firm Adani Enterprises clock a 30 per cent jump in profit for the 3 months ended March - the highest in 6 quarters - while surging prices of petroleum products aided Reliance, which posted one of its biggest quarterly profits ever.

Shares of Reliance and Adani Enterprises soared 19 per cent and 42 per cent respectively between Feb 24, when the invasion began, and the end of April, before a global stock rout wiped out some of those gains.

Mr Adani has added about US$26 billion to his wealth since the war started, taking his net worth to almost US$107 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Mr Ambani's fortune swelled by almost US$8 billion to US$92.4 billion.