Asia stocks track Brexit deal cheer but China caution prevails; Singapore shares dip 0.1%

SHANGHAI (REUTERS, THE BUSINESS TIMES) - Asian stocks edged higher on Friday (Oct 18), tracking the global lift in sentiment after the UK and the European Union struck a long-awaited Brexit deal, but concern about the Chinese economy is likely to cap gains with data expected to show weaker growth.

The pound, which had enjoyed its biggest rising streak since October 1985 and hit a five-month high on the back of the Brexit deal, gave up ground on Friday morning amid doubts that the agreement would receive parliamentary approval. The pound eased 0.18 per cent to buy US$1.2865.

"Whatever was agreed last night with the EU still has to go through the British parliament ... The uncertainty surrounding that still hasn't changed one iota," said James McGlew, executive director of corporate stockbroking at Argonaut in Perth, Australia.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up about 0.1 per cent in early trade, echoing Wall Street's small gains. Australian shares were off 0.6 per cent, while Japan's Nikkei added 0.5 per cent.

Amid a tentative opening on the exchange, Singapore's Straits Times Index lost 3.24 points or 0.1 per cent to 3,122.90 as at 9.04am. Gainers outnumbered losers 52 to 46.

Rex International continued its hot streak this week, after it announced it had made an oil and gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea. Its shares were up $0.002 or 2.3 per cent to $0.09 after 5.9 million shares changed hands.

Property firm Imperium Crown traded up $0.002 or 12.5 per cent to $0.018 with 4.1 million shares traded while Jiutian Chemical was unchanged at $0.013 after 1.4 million shares changed hands.

SPH shares were unchanged at $2.13. It announced on Thursday a 5 per cent cut to staff from its media group as it posted a 23.4 per cent decline in net profit to $213 million for the full year ended Aug 31.

Keppel Corp shares were down $0.03 or 0.5 per cent to $5.93 after announcing on Thursday that third-quarter net profit fell 30 per cent to $159 million from a restated $227 million a year ago amid the absence of divestment gains.

It was a mixed bag for local banks, with DBS down $0.02 or 0.1 per cent to $24.92, OCBC shares losing $0.07 or 0.7 per cent to $10.78, but UOB up $0.05 or 0.2 per cent to $26.07.

Equity markets had enjoyed a bounce from the initial Brexit news, with the S&P 500 briefly topping 3,000 points for the first time in more than three weeks.

Investors were also encouraged by upbeat earnings from Netflix and Morgan Stanley, but poor results from International Business Machines Corp and weak US economic data weighed.

Housing starts, industrial production and mid-Atlantic factory output all fell short of economist expectations.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.09 per cent to 27,025.88, the S&P 500 finished up 0.28 per cent at 2,997.97 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 per cent to 8,156.85.

On Friday morning, S&P 500 e-mini stock futures, were down a hair at 2,997.

China is also in focus in Asia with the world's second-largest economy expected to post its weakest economic growth in at least 27½ years when it releases gross domestic product data at 0200 GMT. Weak numbers could raise pressure on Beijing to introduce new stimulus measures to counter the effects of a long-running trade war with the United States.

McGlew said expectations for a further slowdown in China had been largely priced in by the market already.

"Unless it's a diabolically low number, I don't really think it's going to have too much of an impact on prices today. But we can't price that uncertainty," he said, referring to further developments in the trade spat between Washington and Beijing.

On Thursday, China said that it hoped to reach a phased agreement in its trade dispute with the US as soon as possible.

Reflecting the cautious mood, the yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell slightly to 1.7483 per cent compared with a US close of 1.755 per cent on Thursday.

In the currency market, the dollar was flat against the yen at 108.65, while the euro was up 0.04 per cent on the day at US$1.1126.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was barely lower at 97.596.

Oil was mixed ahead of the China data, with US crude up 0.1 per cent to US$53.99 a barrel, but Brent crude easing by 0.13 per cent to 59.83 per cent.

Spot gold was flat, trading at US$1,491.73 per ounce.