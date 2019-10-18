China economy grows 6.0% in third quarter, slower than expected

BEIJING (REUTERS) - China's economic growth slowed more than expected to 6.0 per cent year-on-year in the third quarter, the weakest pace in at least 27 ½ years, as demand at home and abroad faltered amid a bruising US-China trade war.

Friday's data marked a further loss of momentum for the economy from the second quarter's 6.2 per cent growth, likely raising expectations that Beijing needs to roll out more measures to ward off a sharper slowdown.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast gross domestic product (GDP) to grow 6.1 per cent in the July-September quarter from a year earlier.

The government is targeting growth of 6-6.5 per cent this year.

China's trading partners and investors are closely watching the health of the world's second-largest economy as the trade war with the United States fuels fears about a global recession.