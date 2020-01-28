Asia stocks plunge on Wuhan virus fears; Singapore share index down 2%

TOKYO (BLOOMBERG) - Asian stocks sank again on Tuesday (Jan 28) as concern over the economic and human impact of China's deadly coronavirus rattled global markets. Treasury yields and the yuan steadied after Monday's declines.

Japanese shares slid, with deeper losses in South Korea and Australia as those markets reopened after holidays. Chinese and Hong Kong markets remain closed.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 2.4 per cent as shares of industry heavyweight Samsung Electronics plunged almost 3 per cent.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.81 per cent in early trade as shares of index heavyweight and robot maker Fanuc dropped 1.6 per cent. The Topix index also slipped 0.92 per cent.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index sank 68.51 points or 2.1 per cent to 3,171.51 as of 9:11am.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 index dropped about 1.5 per cent.

Overall, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index traded 0.7 per cent lower.

US stock futures edged higher after the S&P 500 Index fell the most in almost four months, with chipmakers, cruise lines and casino operators among the hardest hit as investors fled companies with close links to China. A gauge of US equity volatility surged above its one-year average. The yen held overnight gains.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 453.93 points, or 1.57 per cent, to 28,535.8, the S&P 500 lost 51.84 points, or 1.57 per cent, to 3,243.63 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 175.60 points, or 1.89 per cent, to 9,139.31.

Investor concern that China has failed to contain the pneumonia-like virus - which has killed at least 80 people and infected more than 2,700 - roiled markets at the start of a week jam-packed with corporate earnings. The outbreak shattered a calm in markets that hasn't seen a 1 per cent up-or-down move in the S&P 500 since early October.

"This is now a sell first, ask questions later situation," said Alec Young, managing director of global markets research at FTSE Russell. "Markets hate uncertainty, and the coronavirus is the ultimate uncertainty - no one knows how badly it will impact the global economy. China is the biggest driver of global growth, so this couldn't have started in a worse place."

China's financial markets will remain closed until next Monday after authorities extended the Lunar New Year break by three days as they grapple with the virus crisis.

Elsewhere, oil slipped to a more than three-month low. West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.3 per cent to US$53.00 a barrel.

Safe haven gold, which has been rallying, dipped 0.1 per cent to US$1,580 an ounce.