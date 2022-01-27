Asia shares slump as Fed chief warns on inflation

SHANGHAI (REUTERS) - Asian shares fell to their lowest in more than 14 months and the US dollar strengthened on Thursday (Jan 27) after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell signalled a March interest rate lift-off and the possibility of faster rate hikes.

At the same time, rising investor concerns over political tensions between Russia and Ukraine exacerbated worries over tight energy market supply, keeping oil prices at highs not seen since 2014.

In its latest policy update on Wednesday, the Fed indicated it is likely to raise US interest rates in March, as has been widely expected, and reaffirmed plans to end its bond purchases that month before launching a significant reduction in its asset holdings.

But in the follow-up press conference, Mr Powell warned that inflation remains above the Fed's long-running goal and supply chain issues may be more persistent than previously thought.

"There was a marked shift in terms of a relatively dovish statement and then a relatively hawkish press conference," said Mr David Chao, global market strategist for Asia-Pacific (ex-Japan) at Invesco.

Concerns that the Fed will increasingly prioritise fighting inflation walloped share markets, erasing a Wall Street rally.

Asian shares also tumbled, with MSCI's broad gauge of regional markets outside Japan down 1.6 per cent in early trade on Thursday, its lowest level since early November 2020.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index and Australian shares fell 2 per cent and Chinese blue chips were 0.2 per cent lower.

In Tokyo, the Nikkei fell 1.9 per cent, touching its lowest point since December 2020.

Singapore's Straits Times Index was down 0.6 per cent at 10.27am local time.

The US dollar rose on the back of higher yields, lifting the US dollar index, which measures the greenback against major peers, to 96.557.

The yen edged slightly higher to 114.57, while the euro weakened to US$1.1230.

Adding to global investor concerns, the United States said on Wednesday it had set out a diplomatic path to address sweeping Russian demands in eastern Europe, as Moscow held security talks with Western countries and intensified its military build-up near Ukraine with new drills.